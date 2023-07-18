Aamir Ali was hesitant doing intimate scenes with Kubra Sait in The Trial after divorce from Sanjeeda Sheikh

In the Disney+ Hotstar series, Aamir has a couple of intimate scenes with Kubra, who plays a lawyer. The two have a patchy relationship in the show. Now, in a new interview, Aamir has hinted at initial hesitation in doing the scenes, given he divorced fellow actor and longtime wife Sanjeeda Shaikh only a couple of years ago.

Aamir on how personal life affected his work

“We've always let each other be the way we wanted to be. Work was the same pehle (earlier), work is the same now. Ya, maybe, I did a scene in the show (The Trial) which you'll see later, which I was a little hesitant in doing, but I did it. You'll see the show, you'll know which scene I'm talking about. It doesn't happen twice, it happens once,” Aamir said in an interview to Bollywood Bubble. He added in the same interview that since he is single now, he's more "carefree.”

Aamir on how he bounced back from the divorce

“For a year or so, I was spaced out. Then COVID happened. Both simultaneously hua tha (Both happened simultaneously). Everything teaches you a lot. It depends on you to pick up the good points. I believe life mein kuchh bhi hota hai (whatever happens in life), pick up the good points. Just let the negative part stay behind because negativity se kya hota hai (what happens with negativity), you sulk, you make other people sulk. That's not good," Aamir said in the same interview.

Aamir and Sanjeeda

Aamir and Sanjeeda appeared together in shows like Nach Baliye 3 (2007). They even emerged the winners and hosted the next season of the dance reality show. They have been dating since, got married in 2012 and eventually got divorced in 2021.

Aamir was recently also seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller Faraaz and Sanjeeda will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix period series Heeramandi.

