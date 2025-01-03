Sanjeeda Shaikh open to finding love: ‘The idea is to find a partner who can calm your soul’

It has been over three years since Sanjeeda Shaikh got divorced from Aamir Ali. And she is not averse to the idea of finding love again. She says the idea is to find a partner who can calm your soul. Also read: Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh divorced after nine years of marriage Sanjeeda Shaikh got married to Aamir Ali in 2012, after years of courtship.

Sanjeeda Shaikh opens up

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Sanjeeda spoke about her idea of romance. She said, “I personally believe that it’s not difficult to find love even today. I think love is a beautiful feeling. The idea is to find a partner who can calm your soul. You should be able to find solace in him. It’s beautiful to feel that and have that in your life. I hope everyone gets to experience it."

Here, she added that infidelity in relationships existed even before the era of modern dating and dating apps.

Sanjeeda feels ‘good phases teach you to be in the moment but bad phases teach you to bounce back harder”. And the tough phase of her personal life has not left her bitter towards life.

She added, “Sabki zindagi mein kuch na kuch hota hai (Everyone has something going on in their life). I don’t like people who sit and keep cribbing about their life. I think we’re fortunate to even be living in this world. It’s a blessing. I’m very happy with the choices and the decisions that I’ve made for myself because they’ve defined me. I don’t want people to do it for me because I’ve given a definition to myself and I’m really proud of it."

Her personal life in the spotlight

Sanjeeda Shaikh got married to Aamir Ali in 2012, after years of courtship. In 2020, reports about their marriage hitting a rough patch made headlines. It was reported that they were living separately. In the wake of those rumours, it was also revealed that the pair had a four-month-old surrogate baby. In 2021, they got divorced after nine years of marriage.

Some time back, there were reports that she is dating actor Harshvardhan Rane. The rumours started after both the actors' social media posts suggested they were holidaying in the Gir forests around the same time.