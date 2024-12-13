Sanjeeda Shaikh: I enjoy experimenting, but don't feel the need to chase trends

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s personal style is a refreshing mix of authenticity, comfort and elegance. Her approach to fashion isn’t dictated by fleeting trends but is rooted in self-expression and confidence. “I would like to describe my personal style as ‘comfort’ because I feel that I need to be confident in whatever I wear,” says the actor who garnered widespread praise for her role as Waheeda in the web show Heeramandi, released earlier this year. Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh looks bewitching in a red saree from Reynu Taandon

She adds, “I look for comfort in whatever I wear. At the same time, I like experimenting, not going by the trends, but trying whatever feels good at that moment.”

For Sanjeeda, fashion is more than just clothes — it’s a way to express who she is. “Fashion comes from within and it is a reflection of one's personality,” says the 39-year-old, adding, “It is a key component because the first thing you do when you see a person is you notice what they’re wearing. ”

Outfit: SABE by Sanil & Beenu Makhija Sanjeeda in a maroon zardozi-embroidered velvet lehenga with a sequinned blouse

Like many, Sanjeeda acknowledges her personal style has evolved over the years as she gained a deeper understanding of herself. “Earlier, I used to dress up ‘not so cool’. But now, I think I dress up ‘cooler’,” she quips. Ask her to elaborate and she says, “I don't feel the need to chase trends. Mujhe jo pehenna hota hai, main pehen leti hu and if that can trend, great,” adding, “I think over time, we understand fashion better because we understand our body. We understand ourselves as a person, what looks nice on us, what suits us. Now, I understand what looks good on me and I find comfort in wearing that and owning it completely.”

Outfit: Nehha Nhata Bag: tweak with aaru Sanjeeda in an off-white dori drape saree paired with a dori blouse and the Tara Tassel Bag

When it comes to her wardrobe, comfort reigns supreme. Sanjeeda shares, “I love wearing salwar kameez. It’s my go-to outfit. It’s very comfy and most of the time, when I step out for a meeting, I opt for a it. I’m very easy with fashion and I think that also shows how confident I am as a person.”

However, her wardrobe isn’t limited to traditional wear alone. She also incorporates a blend of western pieces. “Then, of course, there’s jeans, crop tops, and bodysuits in my wardrobe. So, there’s a mix and match of both Indian and western wear,” she says.

Outfit: Karishma Deepa sondhi Sanjeeda in a crimson red dupion silk anarkali with zari, dabka work and a silk dupatta with bootis and golden zari tassels, styled with a bag from Tweak with Aaru

The saree, however, holds a special place in her heart. Sanjeeda explains, “Sarees are something that just describe every Indian lady. I love wearing sarees. I feel hot and glam in it; even connected to my Indianness. I feel graceful when I wear it. The elegance of the saree is unmatched.”

Outfit: Reynu Taandon Sanjeeda in a stunning red saree with all over golden zari work

What is her approach to accessorising? “Earlier, I didn’t really like jewellery that much, but I recently discovered, after working for Heeramandi, accessories do look nice on me. It adds to whatever I’m wearing and how I’m looking,” she shares, adding, “Now, I enjoy wearing maangtikas and hoop earrings. Also, I find nose pins very hot. Gradually, jewellery is becoming a part of my life but in a minimal way.”

With a staggering 4.9 million followers on Instagram, Sanjeeda is no stranger to the scrutiny of social media. When asked about the pressure of online criticism, particularly the negativity often directed at women and their clothing choices, she shares that she has learnt to remain unaffected by such comments. “It’s irritating when you read nasty comments online. There are so many people online who think they know more about you than you know about yourself. So, I’ve come to the place where I’m unaffected. I let them judge me, I let them misunderstand me. I let them gossip about me. As long as I know my worth, nothing is important,” she wraps up.