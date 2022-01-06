Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh divorced after nine years of marriage

After months of speculation about their separation, actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are divorced. While the two never addressed their split, we have learnt that the couple didn’t intend to officially announce their judicial separation either.

A source close to the couple shares, “It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce.”

We have also learnt that the custody of their two-year-old daughter Ayra is with Shaikh, who apparently is living in her paternal house after the divorce.

When contacted, both Ali and Shaikh neither denied nor confirmed the divorce. While maintaining a “no comments” stance, Shaikh, however, mentions, “I just want to make my child proud.” On the other hand, Ali without revealing much, expresses, “I wish Sanjeeda all the happiness.”

The actor couple tied the knot in 2012, after years of courtship. In 2020, reports about their marriage hitting a rough patch made headlines. It was reported that they were living separately. In the wake of those rumours, it was also revealed that the pair had a four-month-old surrogate baby. The two never addressed the conjectures around their separation.