Harshvardhan Rane says ex Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are 'hottest couple in town', if dating rumours are 'true'

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who was recently seen in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba, has commented on his ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma's rumoured relationship with tennis player Leander Paes. Speculation about the two surfaced earlier this week, when pictures of them holidaying together in Goa were shared online.

Harshvardhan Rane, who was dating Kim till 2019, said that she and Leander would make for the 'hottest couple in town', but admitted that he had no way of knowing that they are actually dating.

He told a leading daily, "I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that's the hottest couple in town." On Wednesday, a restaurant-bar in Goa posted pictures of Kim and Leander Paes, enjoying a meal together and also showing some PDA on the beach. Kim later posted a picture on Instagram, seemingly from the same day, and credited 'Mr P' for the photograph.

In a 2020 interview, Harshvardhan joked that his 'DNA' was the reason behind his breakup with Kim. “What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth,” he told Times Now.

In December 2018, Harshvardhan had confirmed that he was in a relationship. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he had said: “I will say I am a very open person. There’s nothing to hide, I have never been a person to hide anything. Of course I am in a relationship, but it’s a personal space. I am a private person. And as far as the other person is concerned, I have to respect them. Barring that, where I go, whether it’s the jungles and stuff, it’s out there. I ran away from my home at a young age, have worked in a cyber café and STD booth, I don’t have anything to hide.”