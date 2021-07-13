Harshvardhan Rane reveals he delivered a helmet to John Abraham as a delivery boy in 2004: 'Had oil in my hair, pimples'

Harshvardhan Rane, who was recently seen in Haseen Dilruba alongside Taapsee Pannu, has said that he worked as a delivery boy in 2004 and that he once delivered a helmet to John Abraham.

John Abraham is now producing a film that stars Harshvardhan Rane. It is titled Tara vs Bilal and also features Angira Dhar. It is directed by Samar Shaikh.

Talking about the incident, Harshvardhan Rane told a Hindi daily, "In 2004, I used to work as a delivery boy. Once, I delivered a helmet to John Abraham. The way I felt that day, seeing him, I continue to feel the same every time I see him. He is the producer of my film but I feel the same nervousness when he is around. When he keeps a hand on my shoulder I am like 'when will he go, when will he go?'. I start stepping backwards."

"I still call him 'sir', he asks me not to call him 'sir' but I cannot do that. Because, I met him when I was delivering stuff, with oil in my hair, pimples on my face and I was riding a dirty bike. I try my best to be a little more open in front of him, but I cannot do it. Perhaps, I won't be able to do it in this life," the actor added.

John Abraham had personally recommended that Harsh be cast in the film. He told Pinkvilla in April, "I suggested Harsh, as he has the perfect balance to be serious player in the action genre. He will blow everyone away.”

In Haseen Dillruba, Harshvardhan Rane plays the role of Neel Tripathi who falls for his cousin Rishu's (Vikrant Massey) wife Rani (Taapsee Pannu). Haseen Dillruba released on Netflix.

Harshvardhan Rane is best known for his roles in the popular TV series Left Right Left and films such as Sanam Teri Kasam and Taish.