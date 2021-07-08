Haseen Dillruba writer Kanika Dhillon reacts to negative reviews, slams 'so-called experts' for 'butchering' film

Haseen Dillruba screenwriter Kanika Dhillon is unperturbed by the negative reviews that the film has received because she would like to give 'more importance' to the people who've liked the film.

Kanika Dhillon said in an interview that the audiences 'have picked up on' details in the film what some 'so-called experts' could not, and that is more important to her, because her 'allegiance' is with the audience. Directed by Vinil Mathew and featuring actors Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, Haseen Dillruba debuted on Netflix on July 2.

Asked about the criticism directed at the film's portrayal of toxic relationships and domestic violence, Kanika told Mashable India, "I have had some glorious reviews and I’d like to give those more importance because there is no benchmark in our country for who can review and who can’t. And there is no educational qualification that is required. Basically, these guys just get a platform, a publication and it has a reach. But am I going to listen to each and every one of them? No, I am not. I am too busy making films."

She added, "I will look at a review that makes sense; I’m not saying that a review that is glorifying my work only makes sense to me. But definitely a review that is balanced and not hysterical, and a review that doesn’t troll. There are so many mixed reviews and I have thoroughly enjoyed reading them. Because the sly glee that you put on paper, the sly glee ‘that I’m going to butcher this’, it comes across! And it says more about you than the filmmakers. And we feel sad for you. I'm totally for mixed/negative reviews but I'm not up for trolling."

Previously, Taapsee Pannu had lashed out at several people on Twitter who pointed out similar issues with Haseen Dillruba. Responding to filmmaker and municipal councillor Yasmin Kidwai's tweet commenting about the film's depiction of 'toxic masculine love', and 'a woman needing to prove herself in the kitchen while being denied any rights for herself', Taapsee wrote, "If we want films to not reflect the society we live in and constantly present what is the ideal world to be in then I think we should stop raising voice against all those powers too that suppress the voice of cinema when reality is projected."