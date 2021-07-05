Taapsee Pannu lashes out as critics highlight Haseen Dillruba's glorification of 'toxic masculine love'

Taapsee Pannu began her week by defending her film Haseen Dillruba against a fresh wave of criticism. Taapsee responded to tweets criticising the film's perceived endorsement of toxic behaviour and misogyny.

Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew, has received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics. The film, released on Netflix on Friday, sits at a 'rotten' 38% rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, based on eight reviews.

Taapsee Pannu responded to filmmaker and municipal councillor Yasmin Kidwai's tweet commenting about the film's depiction of 'toxic masculine love', and 'a woman needing to prove herself in the kitchen while being denied any rights for herself'. The actor wrote, "If we want films to not reflect the society we live in and constantly present what is the ideal world to be in then I think we should stop raising voice against all those powers too that suppress the voice of cinema when reality is projected."

If we want films to not reflect the society we live in and constantly present what is the ideal world to be in then I think we should stop raising voice against all those powers too that suppress the voice of cinema when reality is projected. https://t.co/WQfzFlGk44 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 5, 2021





When a journalist pointed out to Taapsee that 'showing toxicity and propagating it are two different things', the actor wrote that the journalist has a 'biased lens' and didn't 'remotely' understand the character, Rani.

N if u remotely understood Rani u should know she is not someone who can be made to believe anything she doesn’t feel is ok for her. She wasn’t a character that got swayed away easily by anyone’s ideology, she made her own, she always had a choice. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 5, 2021





She also commented on the film's ending, which, spoiler alert, shows Rani and Rishu get away with a crime. "I don’t think showing a flawed character doing wrong to another flawed character is called glorification. N if at all u do that, the repercussions of that are also glorified. It’s your perception that makes man the hero, mine made both characters suffer for their wrong," she wrote, adding that her taking a stand for herself isn't limited to social issues.

Well then maybe u should understand your happy is not everyone’s happy. I wish I could specify what was LOSS for each of the characters here but that’s a spoiler alert for my film. Kindly understand emotions and feelings are subjective with humans. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 5, 2021

A fan praised her for taking a stand for herself. "Taapsee, all u did a fantastic job! Watched something fresh and original in a long time. Kudos to the entire team. Wondering why the first day reviews were negative. Your PR team needs to work harder!!" the fan wrote. Taapsee replied, "I believe in working hard myself not my PR team. The audience response is a victory in itself."

Taapsee had previously accused a critic of making a personal comment about her in their review.

Also read: Haseen Dillruba movie review: Taapsee Pannu's new Netflix film is a hot mess; illogical and ill-conceived

Haseen Dillruba also features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and co-produced by Aanand L Rai.