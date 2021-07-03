Taapsee Pannu defends reposting tweet with abusive language, slams 'personal digs' in Haseen Dillruba review

Actor Taapsee Pannu has retweeted a tweet with abusive language directed at a film critic. When asked about it, Taapsee defended it saying that the critic took a 'personal dig' at her.

Taapsee Pannu's film, Haseen Dillruba, released on Netflix on Friday to mixed reviews. While some critics praised the movie and Taapsee's performance, others did not like the film's tone.

On Saturday, Taapsee responded to a film critic's review of the movie, in which she had said that Taapsee's 'delivery is exactly the same in her films: only the costumes change.'

Well I guess then it should be wrong to highlight the review that took a personal dig. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 3, 2021

Taapsee later retweeted a fan's tweet, which used abusive language for film critics. "What a cheap article by @shubhragupta! The thing is giving c***tia reviews! About a good content is really getting common! Frankly speaking shows just with suspense music seems to have more frission according to these so called reviewers. Still Great Work @taapsee," it read.

The actor quote-tweeted it, saying that the critic was taking personal digs at her. "Movie reviewing is very subjective. Criticism of the film and character is welcomed and helps me learn n improve which I feel I have a huge scope of but personal digs is what pulls down a critic to a troller," she wrote.

Another film critic asked Taapsee what she found to be 'a personal dig' in the review. She responded, "Well Raja if u can’t find a thin line separating the two I guess we have gone far beyond beyond being the critic of the film and become the critic of an actor in specific with the clothes bringing about the change n nothing else. Expect more out of the 'intellectual' critics."

A film reviewer tweeted, "Hate an opinion or love an opinion about something you've put your heart and soul into, that's cool. But amplifying derogatory language such as this ain't it, @taapsee. Especially when said derogatory language is highly sexist in nature." Taapsee continued to defend her retweet and wrote, "Well I guess then it should be wrong to highlight the review that took a personal dig."

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had shared a post on Instagram, celebrating negative reviews for Haseen Dillruba. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane and is directed by Vinil Matthew.