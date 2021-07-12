Haseen Dillruba writer Kanika Dhillon says she didn't question qualifications of 'veteran critics' panning the film

Haseen Dillruba screenwriter Kanika Dhillon has responded to a rebuttal to an earlier comment made by her, in which she implied that film criticism doesn't require qualification, and that some critics who've panned Haseen Dillruba have abused their power. It should be noted that Kanika's original argument was that 'personal digs' had been made in some reviews of the film, which she felt she should call out.

On Sunday, critic Aseem Chhabra wrote in a tweet, sharing a Hindustan Times article, "I don't know @KanikaDhillon. Okay, she had issues with some of the reviews of #HaseenDilruba, but I'm shocked that she is now questioning the educational qualifications of some critics. Her @IMDb profile says she attended LSE, then why these scripts?"

Attaching a longer message, Kanika Dhillon wrote back, "Hope u doing well sir @chhabs. Really enjoy reading ur articles. :) Here is my response to your tweet sir, that implies I am questioning the qualification of veteran critics...which is definitely not the case... hope in this note I’ve cleared my intent n stance. Thank u." Her note read, "Sir, because I have utmost respect for you, I am responding to your comment. The statement you mention was said in context/conversation. Unfair to represent it out of context -- as a singular statement it denotes incorrect insinuation. Moreover, not questioning the qualifications of veterans -- we all know who they are."

She continued, "But last time I checked, one of the critics' bio stated - 'former reality show contestant'. Now, because I attended LSE sir, as you have pointed out, I felt it was important to ask if there is a minimum qualification required to apply for this job, as we take this profile very seriously, and give it utmost regard. And sir, also, it was not the reviews I was unhappy with, just the ones trolling in the garb of reviews. And as for my work and scripts sir, we are all trying to do better. One day perhaps will meet your approval. Have a good day, sir!"

Asked about the criticism directed at the film's portrayal of toxic relationships and domestic violence last week, Kanika told Mashable India, "I have had some glorious reviews and I’d like to give those more importance because there is no benchmark in our country for who can review and who can’t. And there is no educational qualification that is required. Basically, these guys just get a platform, a publication and it has a reach. But am I going to listen to each and every one of them? No, I am not. I am too busy making films."

Directed by Vinil Mathew and featuring actors Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, Haseen Dillruba debuted on Netflix on July 2.