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Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past review: This AI + Vikram Bhatt collab is what happens when nobody cares anymore

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past review: An AI-generated slop with little care for storytelling, this horror film sinks quite low even by Vikram Bhatt's standards.

Jun 14, 2026 12:17 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Cast: Mimoh Chakraborty, Praneet Bhatt, Mannveer Choudharry, and Chetna Pande

Rating: ★

Haunted 3D review: This Vikram Bhatt film stars Mimoh Chakraborty.

In Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Mimoh Chakraborty's character Dev says, "When the impossible becomes possible, the only thing left to believe is the impossible." It sounds absurd until you look at this week's box office. Somehow, films as painstakingly assembled as Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga and Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata have opened below Vikram Bhatt's latest horror flick. At this point, the supernatural isn't on screen; it's at the ticket window. The trade has always had one golden rule: expect the unexpected. This weekend, it feels more like a warning than advice.

I sauntered into a half-full theatre and settled into my seat, expecting a run-of-the-mill horror film. After all, Vikram churns them out with such regularity, they seem to emerge from the same assembly line. Yet somehow, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past manages to sink shockingly low, even by his own standards.

The premise

The story revolves around Dev (Mimoh Chakraborty), a successful filmmaker who mysteriously disappears to Nainital without informing anyone in Mumbai, where apparently people are obsessed with him. Accompanying him is a friend. They arrive at an old palace and, from there on, the film practically writes itself. Haunted mansion, tragic backstory, tormented heroine, reincarnation, trapped spirit. One has seen it all before.

What's baffling is that the story is credited to three writers: Mahesh Bhatt, Suhrita Das and Shubham Dhiman. That it took three people to come up with a story that feels assembled from leftover parts of a hundred other horror films is an achievement of a very different kind.

Acting-wise, Mimoh tries his best, but he can't do anything with a dated script like this one. Chetna Pande does what she can, too.

Lacks any effort

Overall, what makes Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past unbearable is not that it's bad. Bad films are made every Friday. It's that it lacks any effort. Here is a film set inside a palace, yet even that is AI-generated. The frames are so flat that one begins to wonder where the money went. What's apparent is the struggle to clear the low bar of even looking professionally made.

Which is why it validates the worst fears surrounding AI. For a horror film, the most haunting thing here is the absence of a creative pulse.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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