Mimoh Chakraborty claims parents Mithun Chakraborty, Yogeeta Bali were ‘insulted and abused’ by Bollywood

Mimoh Chakraborty, son of actors Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali, has opened up about facing harsh criticism in a new interview and also claimed that top actors from the industry have insulted his family. Mimoh Chakraborty said that his parents Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali were insulted by industry.

'Mere zariye, they were insulting dad'

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Mimoh said, "The meanest things were like they were making fun of my mom. I would understand for my dad, yes, carrying his legacy. Mere zariye, they were insulting dad, because you cannot pinpoint and say ki Mithun Chakraborty isme kharab tha. (They were insulting my father through me because they knew they can't say that Mithun was wrong in this). It’s because his legacy is so strong, toh unko laga chalo Mimoh ke through humlog Mithun Chakraborty ko bhi gaali de denge (They thought 'let's abuse Mithun Chakraborty through Mimoh')."

The 40-year-old actor added that there were many people in the industry who insulted his family. "Forget normal people, audience, it was people from the industry jo khule aam jaake mom ka mazaak uda rahe the. (People from the industry were joking about my mother) And it became a little too much for me. Ki yaar mere tak thik hai, dad tak thik hai, but mom pe mat jaao, (it is fine with me, it is fine with dad, but don’t target my mother.) You know. But then I know we all go through this," Mimoh said.

About Mimoh's career

Mimoh made his debut in 2008 with Jimmy directed by Raj N Sippy, which also starred Vivana Singh and Rahul Dev. The film was panned by critics and audiences and holds a rating of 1.7/10 on IMDb. After that, he was seen in couple of Hindi and Bengali films like Haunted 3D, Loot, Rocky and some shorts like Holy Smoke! and Ab Mujhe Udhnaa hai.

The actor's latest is Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, a thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Debatma Mondal and Tushar Kanti Ray. The series has an ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee and includes Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Chitrangada Singh, and Aadil Zafar Khan and Parambrata Chatterjee. It released on Netflix on March 20.