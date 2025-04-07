Salman Khan used Mimoh Chakraborty's example to motivate Sultan crew: ‘He isn’t even getting a chance to struggle’

Mimoh Chakraborty, now known as Mahakshay, began his career as a lead actor some 17 years ago. But even though his first film received a wide release, things didn't go as planned for the star kid. Jimmy was a massive box office bomb, and the actor became reclusive. He appeared in more films in the years to come but pretty soon offers began to dry up. At this juncture, he recalled how Salman Khan instilled confidence in him. (Also read: Mimoh first wanted to be an actor for the money, fame and stardom; adds ‘I have evolved a lot since then’) Mimoh Chakraborty recalled an incident from the shoot of Salman Khan's Sultan.

Mimoh Chakraborty on Salman Khan

In an interview with Digital Commentary, Mimoh recalled that around 2015, Salman called him to the set of Sultan. “While shooting Sultan, he called my mom and asked her to send me to the film’s set. He lives like a superstar, he has an aura. I spent the day with him. He told an assistant director on the set pointing towards me, ‘You are finding it difficult to do what you are doing, but look at him, he isn’t even getting a chance to struggle.’ I still remember his words like give me a chance at least." Mimoh is the son of actors Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali.

Mimoh said that both Salman and Abhishek Bachchan gave him sound advice that has stayed with him to this day. "Salman told me to hold on and he said that he will stand with me and an opportunity will come. Abhishek Bachchan said the same thing to me – don’t listen to anyone, remember who you are," he added.

Mimoh Chakraborty's recent career

In 2023, Mimoh made a comeback of sorts in a supporting role in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra. He then appeared in the Telugu film Nenekkadunna earlier this year. The actor was most recently seen in the Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, which also stars stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Chitrangada Singh, Aadil Zafar Khan, and Parambrata Chatterjee.