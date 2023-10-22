Mimoh first wanted to be an actor for the money, fame and stardom; adds ‘I have evolved a lot since then’

Mimoh Chakraborty has said that he was guided by anger and fury when his debut film, Jimmy, did not work well and he faced widespread criticism. The actor talks about his upcoming films, the lull in his career and his father, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty in a new exclusive interview with Hindustan Times. (Also read: Shakti Kapoor says Mithun Chakraborty locked him up in hostel room after ragging) Actor Mimoh Chakraborty in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times.

Wanted to be an actor for the fame, money earlier

Mimoh started working in films in 2008, but has not featured in many projects since then. What keeps him motivates him in the profession? “The passion. When I go on sets. I am talking to you from the vanity, but when everything is lit and camera is on you, it feels perfect. That feeling of brightness is the most amazing thing of being an actor. The fact that you bring the audience inside a dark theatre and make them feel the same emotion at the same time,…that feeling cannot go away. That is the kind of actor I want to be and that is why I go on the sets everyday.”

He added, “If you asked me this question twenty or fifteen years ago, I'd have said I want the money, fame, stardom, position. But now this is it. Love rides everything. Earlier, it was about being on the hoardings, people recognising you, it was all about ‘wow! I am a known person and this is so cool’. That euphoria of being someone special. I was a 21-year-old then, now I am 39. I have evolved a lot since then.”

When anger drove Mimoh following the failure of his debut, Jimmy

Mimoh has said earlier that he and his parents were extremely affected with the way Jimmy was received. How did he get back on his feet? “Back then, it was anger that helped me move ahead. Nobody likes being insulted, nobody likes being rejected....nobody likes that feeling. So everything thing was in anger. It was like ‘now I have been rejected, I will use my anger and become this fury of God. I will use this hatred. But, with time, I understood the only person getting harmed in the process was me. As they say ’if you hold a hot piece of iron and throw it on someone, your hands will also burn'. Having vengeful thoughts is like that. What is the point of having all this?” He added that now he understands that one may not be able to impress everyone.

So what is his biggest dream now? “Just to keep working. I have always known what it is to not have work. What can be more beautiful than just working? I know how difficult it is to find work. I have been to all kinds of auditions. I have sat with all those young boys and girls. Everyone has the same dreams. I know how it feels to be on that waiting list. Now that I am here, I can only feel grateful.”

Mimoh on his new projects

Mimoh also shared that after all these years, he now has five or six projects lined up for release. These include a show for Amazon Mini. “I am working in the show Padhai Ki Ladhai. It is based on online education platforms and I play a founder of one such platform. The show is a satire on the entire way this online education works, what they promise, how they go about it....i t will come next year.”

He added that he is also doing a political drama character, known as Mission Maaji. Mimoh is also all set for his Telugu debut. “I think Nenekkadunna will release soon this year. It has a very good ensemble. There is another film Lanka. It is a cop drama and I play an action hero cop there is Oye Bhutni Ke, a horror comedy. Then there is Vikram Bhatt's Haunted Ghost of the Past.”

Mimoh's Telugu debut

Mimoh added, “I am pretty stoked about it (Telugu debut). I am pretty much excited. I want to work in all languages. Now Leo took such a huge opening, and it shows how huge the industry is so I want to learn so much from that industry. I worked with Mahesh in the film and the thing I really learned from him was to be thorough.”

Reuniting with Vikram Bhatt after 12 years

Reuniting with Vikram Bhatt after 12 years for their new horror film, Mimoh said, “Vikram has become more refined director. Tthe man I worked with 12 years ago, he has become calmer and more refined.”

The Best part of working in the industry

Asked about the best part of working in the industry, Mimoh was quick to respond with “diversity”. "Diversity is the best thing in the industry right now.

Mimoh recalls school days

Asked if he ever faced bullying or negative comments regarding his father, Mimoh said, "Haters are going to hate and fans will always love you. Criticism, even before I decided to be in the industry (came my way). My parents are not any different. When your parents are known, automatically people's perception towards you changes. All my life I wanted to change that perception, but then I realised later that it does not work like that.

After 15 years, I am doing these 5-56 projects. Earlier it was like one project in two or three years. It is just destiny. I am very blessed to be their child. Luckily (when in school), no one would just come and insult my dad...but it was about things like ‘Oh, he is his son so he gets privileges and his life is much easier than us". but you can’t think about everyone...luckily I had good friends and never faced direct negative thoughts or comments."

When Mithun Chakraborty shifted to Ooty

Recalling the time his entire family shifted to Ooty, Mimoh said. “We all shifted to Ooty, because he had a hotel and now it is thriving but back then it was on loans and all, I did not know what a loan was. Always saw dad as the actor.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON