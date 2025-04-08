Mimoh Chakraborty 'didn't leave the house for a year' after debut film flopped: 'Phone stopped ringing, cheques bounced'

Mimoh Chakraborty did not have the most auspicious of starts to his acting career. In 2008, Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali's son made his acting debut with Jimmy. But the film bombed on the first day itself. In a recent interview, Mimoh, who now goes by Mahakshay, recalled how badly he took that first failure. (Also Read | Salman Khan used Mimoh Chakraborty's example to motivate Sultan crew: ‘He isn’t even getting a chance to struggle’) Mimoh Chakraborty debuted in Bollywood with the 2008 box office bomb Jimmy.

Mimoh on Bollywood debut

In an interview with Digital Commentary, Mimoh recalled how his debut came together because of Salman Khan and his family's help. “Salman bhai has helped me a lot. He has always been there. He has been an elder brother. He loves dad. Salman bhai suggested my father that we should show Jimmy’s teaser with his film Partner in theatres. Partner was releasing at that time. The title of the film Jimmy was given by Sohail Khan.”

Jimmy's trailer was attached to Salman's Partner and the positive response to it fooled Mimoh into thinking that the film would be a hit. But the actor said he got a reality check after the film was released.

The toll of Jimmy failing at the box office

“I went to the theatre to see Partner with my whole family. Partner was housefull, Govinda was also making his comeback with it, and when the teaser appeared, people went silent but after 5 seconds they started clapping. I was 24 at that time, I had thought I have arrived. People saw my dance and they started whistling and dancing. I was on cloud nine. I thought I have become a star. It felt good. But on Friday afternoon, after the film released, the phone stopped ringing, cheques bounced – all within a flash. At that time, my whole world crashed. I felt my life was over. I didn’t leave the house for a year,” he said.

Jimmy, directed by Raj N Sippy, also starred Vivana Singh and Rahul Dev. The film grossed just ₹1.86 crore at the box office. Mimoh appeared in a few films after it, but they all flopped, leading to him having few roles in the mid-2010s.

Mimoh's comeback to acting

In 2023, Mimoh made a comeback of sorts in a supporting role in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra. He then appeared in the Telugu film Nenekkadunna earlier this year. The actor was most recently seen in the Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, which also stars stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Chitrangada Singh, Aadil Zafar Khan, and Parambrata Chatterjee.