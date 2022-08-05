Hazel Keech goes back to the gym for her Aa Ante body, Yuvraj Singh reacts

Actor Hazel Keech is keeping herself busy at the gym to get her Aa Ante body back. She recently welcomed her first child with Yuvraj Singh and they were blessed with baby boy Orion Keech Singh. Now, the new mommy shared an update on her Instagram handle. (Also read: Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh share pics of their son Orion)

She dropped a video from her workout session and wrote, “Bounce back post-baby? Naah…Burn it back baby. Getting back to my Aa Ante Body.” In the video, she wore an orange abstract T-shirt with black pants while performing a weight ball exercise. In the background of the video, Hazel’s dance number Aa Ante Amalapuram from the 2012 film Maximum was heard.

Soon after Hazel shared the post, several fans and celebrities rushed to the comment section and showered her with love. Yuvraj commented, “Yo hazey go hazey.” “You got this,” added Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan.

Hazel and Yuvraj Singh got married in 2016. In January this year, they shared identical posts on social media to announce the birth of their baby boy. “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world,” they wrote with red heart emojis.

Hazel, who is an actor by profession, now keeps sharing several glimpses of Orion on social media. Talking about fatherhood, Yuvraj told Hindustan Times, “It took a while to understand that I was a father. Every time I look at Orion, it’s an amazing feeling that there’s someone who is a part of you and your wife. And yes, I think I’m decently a hands-on father; Hazel has trained me well. I won’t say I’m as perfect as my wife is, but I can feed him a bottle, change his nappy and put on his clothes. Though that’s the toughest part when I try taking clothes off him and they get stuck on his neck and he starts to cry. Actually, when I’m changing his nappy and putting on his clothes, I need time and I don’t want people around me. It’s like a mission for me, but I still happily do it.”

