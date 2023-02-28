Hazel Keech reacts as Yuvraj Singh wishes her on 'first birthday as Ori ki mummy' with post. Watch

Yuvraj Singh had a special birthday wish for his wife Hazel Keech, who is celebrating her 36th birthday on Tuesday. On the occasion, the former cricketer shared a video showing different moments of the actor with her family and called her birthday this year a little more special as she is celebrating as 'Ori ki mummy.' Yuvraj and Hazel welcomed their first child Orion last year. Hazel also reacted to Yuvraj's sweet birthday wish for her in the comments. (Also read: Hazel Keech celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Yuvraj Singh, writes poem for him)

Taking to Instagram, Yuvraj Singh posted a video combining several pictures of Hazel over the years and wrote in the caption, "Hazey, your first birthday as Ori ki mummy is an equally special day for me as well! I'm sure Orion couldn't have asked for a better mother. Happy birthday, @hazelkeechofficial. Both Ori and daddy love you very much." In the video, Yuvraj posted rare photos of Hazel with their son, and many other candid moments with family and friends. There were some pictures from their earlier years before marriage, the Haldi ceremony of their wedding, and many selfies of her.

Reacting to the post, Hazel replied with a heart emoticon. She posted on her own Instagram with a picture of her holding her son in her arms, and wrote in the caption, "This time last year i didn’t celebrate my birthday because god have me the best gift…. Little Baby O."

Meanwhile, Hazel shared a note on her Instagram Stories specially to the naysayers, which read, "This birthday I would like to thank all the haters, the back biters, manipulators, the people that shun me and bad mouth me, those who have abused and tortured me, those who have black listed me from work and trolled me. Thank you. Thank you for making my skin thicker, for teaching me that being cruel was a choice but so is being kind. Thank you, for you have shown me my own strength and resilience, and with that I grew a human and experience joy everyday. Im still standing, smiling and breathing full of gratitide. (folded hands emoticon)" She also added hashtags to the story with #excitedtobealive, #gratefula and #36mybestyearyet.

