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HC tells Rajiv Rai not to make public comments on Dhurandhar 2 after he calls makers ‘thieves’ over Tirchi Topiwale row

Rajiv Rai of Trimurti Films was asked by the Delhi High Court to practise restraint even as his lawyer argued that criticism of Dhurandhar should be allowed.

Apr 15, 2026 04:33 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court recorded an undertaking from filmmaker Rajiv Rai after he spoke to the media about the dispute over the Dhurandhar: The Revenge song. The HC had ordered that his Trimurti Films and Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios be referred to mediation. Rajiv was asked to refrain from commenting publicly on the matter after he called the makers of Dhurandhar 2 ‘thieves’. (Also Read: Dhurandhar franchise sets new record as 1st from India to gross 3000 crore worldwide; where Baahubali, Pushpa stand)

Delhi HC asks Rajiv Rai to refrain from comments on Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 makers have been accused of using Trichhi Topiwale song without permission.

Bar and Bench reported that the court noted that Rajiv had made multiple public statements on the merits of the case. It was emphasised that restraint is expected in public commentary when matters are sub judice to avoid escalation outside court.

Super Cassettes’ advocate told the court, “They are calling us thieves while the very issue is before this Court for consideration.” The company that holds the audio rights of Dhurandhar 2 also argued that such comments were causing damage to the film, which was running in theatres. The advocate for the music label also submitted that Rajiv cannot pursue remedies before the court while making public allegations and commentary on the dispute. He contended that the filmmaker’s statements amounted to conducting a parallel narrative.

Dhurandhar was released in theatres in December last year and collected over 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel has crossed the 1700 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first franchise in India to reach 3000 crore collectively. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and others.

 
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