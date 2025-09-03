Heartbroken Elli AvrRam pens heartfelt tribute as she mourns loss of her grandmother: ‘She had the funniest dark humour’

Actor Elli AvrRam is mourning the loss of a beloved family member. Her grandmother passed away on 31 August, and the actress took to social media to share an emotional note, along with treasured memories captured in photos and videos. Elli AvrRam mourns the loss of her grandmother.

Elli AvrRam's heartfelt tribute to her grandmother

On Tuesday, Elli posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram featuring moments spent with her grandmother. One clip showed them laughing together while using a moustache filter, another captured them dancing, and a third showed Elli showering her grandmother with kisses. The final image was a tender shot of her holding her grandmother’s hand.

Alongside the memories, Elli penned a sweet note remembering the beautiful memories with her grandmother. The note read, “RIP Jiajiam 31-08-2025. It’s been a blessing to grow up with my grandparents. Despite the heartbreak of knowing my grandmother’s journey has now ended in this dimension, I’m at peace, knowing she’s now united with Papou (grandpa) M.”

She continued, “All I can do is remember all the beautiful moments I’ve shared with her since childhood. She had the funniest dark humour, and our kitchen conversations were always endless. Many of you witnessed her on my stories over the years, until dementia took over too much… Mou lipis Jiajiam s’agapo gia panda. Om Shanti.”

Earlier, in July this year, the actor celebrated her birthday with her family in Sweden. Elli’s colleagues from the industry, including Zareen Khan, Maniesh Paul and Sangeeta Bijlani, offered condolences and sent her love and strength.

About Elli AvrRam's recent work

On the work front, Elli was recently seen in a cameo in Be Happy alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi, directed by Remo D’Souza for Prime Video. She also appeared in the music video Chandaniya with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. Their cosy pictures during promotions sparked dating rumours, but the actress clarified it was purely promotional. Elli is yet to announce her next project.