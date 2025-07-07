Nora Fatehi spotted crying at the airport; fans miffed at man still trying to click selfies

If her Instagram stories are anything to go by, Nora Fatehi seems to have faced a personal loss. She posted a prayer on her social media that indicates she’s grieving the loss of a loved one. The actor-dancer was also clicked by a paparazzo wiping away her tears as she made her way through the airport, even as a man tried to click a selfie with her. Nora Fatehi was spotted trying to hold herself together at the airport.

Nora Fatehi cries at the airport

In a Reel posted by paparazzi, Nora can be seen dressed in a black outfit with sunglasses on as she cries and tries hard to control herself as she makes her way in. Even as a man tries to click a selfie with her, her bodyguard can be seen stopping him and looking miffed at the invasion of privacy. The man had also gotten too close to her in a bid to take the selfie.

Why was Nora Fatehi crying?

But the question on everyone’s minds in the comments seemed to be why Nora was crying at the airport. On her Instagram stories, she posted a prayer that reads, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un,” translated to, “Indeed, to Allah we belong, and indeed to Him we will return.” This is an Islamic saying that is used to accept God’s will, particularly in the face of loss or death. ABP Live reported that

Nora Fatehi posted a prayer on her Instagram stories.

Fans miffed at man clicking selfie

Fans were miffed at the man trying to click a picture even as she was crying. One person commented, “First she looks sad she seems to be crying and aisi time koi b selfie lene se acha apne fav celeb ki halat bh dekh le.... Har time haste nh reh sakte ek normal insan bh. (She looks sad and instead of taking a selfie at a time like this, why not look at how your favourite celeb is feeling. No person can be happy all the time).”

Another wrote, “Someone died in her family,” while a fan pointed out, “can't u see she's crying?? Usme bhi wo selfie lene aagaya (He still came to take a selfie).” A miffed fan wrote, “Can't you guys see she's crying? She just lost someone. Give her some space, seriously.” However, some people, unaware of what Nora had posted, criticised the bodyguard for being ‘rude’.

Nora was last seen in Be Happy and the Netflix web series The Royals. She will soon star in Kanchana 4 and KD – The Devil.