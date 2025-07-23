Ashish Chanchlani calls his ‘will never date’ Elli AvrRam comment a ‘joke’: Log bakwaas karte hain…

Content creator Ashish Chanchlani has responded to the clip from his recent Instagram Live with Elli AvrRam, where his light-hearted remark about "never dating" Elli became the talk of the town. Clarifying that the comment was made in jest and taken out of context, Ashish expressed frustration over having to explain a joke shared between friends. Ashish Chanchlani clarifies his remark about 'never dating' Elli AvrRam.

Ashish Chanchlani issues clarification

On Tuesday, Ashish took to Instagram Stories and shared a video clarifying his remark, saying, “Mujhe samajh nahi aata, mujhe yeh condition mein kyun aana padta hai, jahan par mujhe chhoti-chhoti baatein clarify karni padti hain. Kya bolne ka? Har cheez, har muh se kahi hui cheez, out of context leke, log failate hain, phir log bakwaas karte hain. Maine kal ek cheez boli live par ki main Elli ko kabhi date nahi karunga. Maine masti-mazak mein boli hai woh cheez, kyunki woh meri dost hai bohot acchi (I don’t understand why I have to be in a situation where I need to clarify such small things. What’s the point of saying anything? Every little thing said is taken out of context, spread around, and people start talking nonsense. Yesterday during the live, I said I would never date Elli. I said it jokingly because she is a very good friend)."

He added, "Main uske saath bohot masti karta hoon, aur uss context mein nahi kahi thi ki main uske nakhre nahi utha sakta hoon. Bhai, har cheez ko itna... Oh, god! Main khud jaunga idhar se bhai, main sachhi keh raha hoon, main khud jaaunga (I joke around a lot with her, and not in that context I said I can’t handle her tantrums. Bro, everything is taken so... Oh God! I swear, I’ll leave this place myself)."

He captioned the video, “Before you see things on internet. See full video. Stop taking things out of context. It was banter.”

What Ashish Chanchlani had said

During the live session, Elli and Ashish addressed their dating rumours and Ashish quipped, “I can never date this person. Mujhe pagal kutte ne nahi kaata hai (I haven’t gone mad). Because working with Elli is like putting your hand in a lion’s mouth. Working with her is extremely difficult. It blew up once media houses picked it up. My original thought was, ‘Let’s prank,’ because my followers are used to my jokes. But we didn’t expect it to get this big.”

Ashish and Elli sparked dating rumours after Ashish shared a romantic picture featuring him holding Elli in his arms while the actor held a bouquet of roses. The content creator captioned the post, “Finally.” However, the two later revealed that it was for their music video Chandaniya. Composed by Mithoon, sung by Vishal Mishra, and penned by Sayeed Quadri, the track weaves a tender tale of love, longing, and silent connection under the moonlit sky.