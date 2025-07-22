Ashish Chanchlani reveals why he can't ever date Elli AvrRam: ‘Mujhe pagal kutte ne nahi kaata hai'

Content creator Ashish Chanchlani and actor Elli AvrRam recently took social media by storm with a romantic picture on Instagram. However, they soon clarified that it was for a music video titled Chandaniya. The duo recently went live on Instagram to thank fans for their love and even addressed the dating rumours. Ashish Chanchlani talks about working with Elli AvrRam.

Elli and Ashish expressed gratitude for the love their music video received, and Ashish revealed, “Elli’s parents knew the truth. But apart from them, so many people congratulated us.” Elli spoke about how she handled the reaction to their picture and the dating speculation, saying, “I didn’t know what to say. But it did feel nice — it shows we have so many well-wishers.” She later clarified that they are not dating.

Ashish Chanchlani says he can never date Elli AvrRam

Ashish further dismissed the dating rumours as he joked, "I can never date this person. Mujhe pagal kutte ne nahi kaata hai (I haven’t gone mad). Because working with Elli is like putting your hand in a lion’s mouth. Working with her is extremely difficult. It blew up once media houses picked it up. My original thought was, ‘Let’s prank,’ because my followers are used to my jokes. But we didn’t expect it to get this big.”

On July 12, Ashish took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself holding Elli in his arms as she held a bouquet of roses. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “finally” — sparking widespread speculation about their relationship.

About Chandaniya

Composed by Mithoon, sung by Vishal Mishra, and penned by Sayeed Quadri, the track weaves a tender tale of love, longing, and silent connection under the moonlit sky. Fans were impressed by Ashish and Elli’s on-screen chemistry.

Meanwhile, Elli was last seen in a special appearance in the film Be Happy, which also featured Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.