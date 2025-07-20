Ashish Chanchlani's romance rumour with Elli AvrRam sparks anger, internet says: ‘Emotional clickbait at its worst’

Content creator Ashish Chanchlani had recently shared a romantic photo with actor Elli AvrRam, which sparked widespread speculation about a possible romance between the two. However, the truth was soon revealed – the picture was actually a still from their song. Ashish Chanchlani had shared the picture with Elli AvrRam on Instagram.

In fact, Ashish has also admitted to pranking his fans with the photo, but many social media users aren't amused and are expressing their anger.

Fans are mad over romance prank

On Saturday, it was revealed that Ashish has worked with Elli on the song Chandaniya. The picture that Ashish posted on his Instagram was an attempt to create a buzz before the release of the song.

After the photo emerged online, Ashish and Elli started sharing playful videos featuring each other. Although they never directly addressed the romance rumours, their frequent appearances together fueled speculation and gave the impression that they might actually be dating. The song was released on Saturday, with Ashish also posting the clip on his Instagram account.

Ashish also posted a clip of himself on his Instagram Stories where he mocked people who thought he was dating Elli. “Aye katta! (Got you),” he is seen saying in the video.

Actor Raghav Juyal took to the comment section to write, “Pure desh ko dhoke mein rakha is ladke ne (This guy has deceived the entire nation) (laughing emoji)”.

“Scam ho gaya (we have been scammed),” wrote one social media user, with another sharing, “So Ashish Chanchlani & Elli AvrRam faked a relationship just to promote Chandaniyan? Bollywood PR is getting desperate. This ain’t a love story — it’s emotional clickbait at its worst.”

“Stop playing with fans' feelings for views,” one wrote. Another shared, “PR stunts Poonam Pandey to Ashish Chanchlani”.

“Ashish Chanchlani you’re a loser,” said one angry social media user, and one shared, “Ashish this is really bad thing you play with our emotions.”

“Ashish Chanchlani k uss prank ke baad, ab kisipe bharosa nahi karna (After Ashish Chanchlani's prank, we can’t trust anyone),” wrote one disappointed fan.

Ashish Chanchlani’s post with Elli

On July 12, Ashish shared a romantic picture with actor Elli on social media, leaving fans curious about the nature of their relationship. In the image, Ashish is seen holding Elli in his arms as she holds a bouquet of red and yellow roses, her head tilted back. They are dressed casually, Ashish in a white shirt and light trousers, and the actor in a white top and black jacket.

Sharing the image, Ashish wrote, “Finally (heart emoji)”. The post sparked speculation about their relationship.