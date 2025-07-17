Elli AvrRam blushes, makes finger hearts when asked about Ashish Chanchlani amid dating rumours. Watch

Amid growing speculation about her relationship with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, actor Elli AvrRam was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. On Thursday, a video surfaced online showing the actress arriving at the T-Series office, where she greeted photographers with a smile and posed gracefully for pictures. (Also read: Ashish Chanchlani fuels dating rumours with Elli AvrRam’s pic, social media users ask if it is a prank) Eli AvrRam and Ashish Chanchlani's relationship speculation intensified following a romantic Instagram post from Ashish earlier this month.

Elli caught by photographers

Dressed in a chic black bralette paired with a matching blazer and blue denim jeans, Elli looked effortlessly stylish. At one point, she blew a flying kiss toward the cameras. However, what truly caught everyone's attention was her reaction when a photographer cheekily asked, “Ashish bhai kaise hai (How is brother Ashish)?”

The actor couldn’t help but blush before responding with a smile, “Ashish bhai bhi theek hai (Ashish brother is fine).” The photographer instantly corrected himself and said, “Hamare bhaiya (He is our brother)”. Elli reacted to the comment by making finger hearts. Watch the video below.

For those unaware, dating rumours between Elli and Ashish sparked earlier this month after the content creator shared a romantic photo on Instagram showing him holding Elli in his arms. He captioned the post simply with “Finally (red heart emoji),” sending fans into a frenzy and fueling speculation about their relationship.

About Elli and Ashish

Elli AvrRam, a Swedish-Greek actress now based in Mumbai, first rose to fame in India through her stint on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. She has since appeared in several films, including Mickey Virus, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Naam Shabana, and Goodbye. She was last seen in Conjuring Kannappan in Tamil and Ilu Ilu 1998 in Marathi. She also had a cameo in Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi’s film Be Happy earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Ashish is preparing to launch his project, Ekaki. Marking his directorial debut, the series promises a mix of horror and comedy. Ashish is serving as the writer, actor, producer, and director. Ekaki will premiere on the ACV Studios YouTube channel.