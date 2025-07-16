Ashish Chanchlani banters with Elli AvrRam in cute new video; keeps fans guessing what they ‘finally’ plan on announcing

For days now, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and actor Elli AvrRam have left fans confused about whether they’re dating or a collaboration is in the works. His latest video of fun banter with her, joking about turning ‘spotboy’, made fans wonder what’s happening. (Also Read: Uorfi Javed hits out at trolls warning Ashish Chanchlani about Elli AvrRam's ‘body count’: People love to hate women) Ashish Chanchlani dropped a cute new video with Elli AvrRam that left everyone curious.

Ashish Chanchlani’s banter with Elli AvrRam

In a selfie video taken by Elli, Ashish can be heard joking around that he’s a ‘spotboy’. When she asks him to adjust her hat, he jokes, “Can I push you off this bridge ma’am?” making her chuckle. Posting the video on Instagram, he captioned it, “Finally, we have been waiting to tell you..” This comes a couple of days after he posted a picture holding her in his arms and writing, “Finally,” with a heart emoji.

Some fans thought that Ashish was soft-launching Elli on his Instagram, while others believed they were working on a music video together. One fan commented, “Ab bata do song ka naam? (At least reveal the song’s name now?)” Another referred to his directorial debut, Ekaki, writing, “We got Ashish’s shaadi’s date reveal before Ekaki release.” One wrote, “Date announce kar hi do. (Just announce the date)” Some thought the ‘jodi’ (couple) looked cute and were giving ‘Emily in Paris vibes’ in the video.

Recent work

Ashish is working on a horror-comedy series titled Ekaki, which he has directed, produced and acted in. Taking a detour from his usual comedic content, the series will be released on ACV Studios’ YouTube channel. Numerous fans left comments under his post, asking him to announce the release date of the series soon.

Elli, who debuted in the 2013 film Mickey Virus, was last seen in Conjuring Kannappan in Tamil and Ilu Ilu 1998 in Marathi. She also had a cameo in Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi’s film Be Happy.