Uorfi Javed hits out at trolls warning Ashish Chanchlani about Elli AvrRam's ‘body count’: People love to hate women

During the weekend, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani shared a sweet picture of himself carrying actor Elli AvrRam in his arms, sparking off dating rumours. Trolls, however, seemed triggered at the possibility of Ashish dating Elli, warning him about her supposedly high ‘body count’. Uorfi Javed came to her defence, writing about how society always finds a way to criticise women. Uorfi Javed defended Elli AvrRam after her post with Ashish Chanchlani triggered trolls.

Uorfi Javed criticises trolls targeting Elli AvrRam

Uorfi called out the barrage of misogynistic comments made on Elli after her post with Ashish. Sharing a post criticising the reaction the post got on her Instagram stories, Uorfi wrote, “The world is so so brutal to woman, just a girl absolutely minding her business, she ain’t even controversial like me but guess what no hate to the man. People love to villainize and hate women that’s how they feel superior.” The post she re-shared had a caption pointing out the ‘world can’t stop obsessing over Elli’s body count, giving warnings to Ashish’. For the unversed, body count is a crude term often used to refer to the number of sexual partners of a person.

Elli AvrRam and Ashish Chanchlani’s post

On 12 July, Ashish and Elli posted a sweet picture on Instagram. They are all smiles as Ashish carries Elli in his arms. She can’t stop grinning as she holds him with flowers in her hand. Without saying much, the duo just wrote, ‘Finally’ in the caption, making fans wonder if they were dating. While some messages under the post were supportive, trolls unfortunately left messages like, “Be careful Bro her body count is more than the number kgs you have lost,” and some misogynistic comments calling her “second hand”.

Much like Uorfi, some Instagram users did defend Elli in the comments, fighting with those trolling her. “Comment section me jo body count bolre shame on you guys (Shame on the people talking about body count),” commented one person. Another pointed out how ‘disgusting’ these comments were.