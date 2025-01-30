Hema Malini bursts out laughing at Baba Ramdev's hazardous hair flip during holy dip at Maha kumbh. Watch

Actor and Parliamentarian Hema Malini took part in the momentous Maha kumbh in Prayagraj earlier this week. She took a dip in the holy Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of of Mauni Amavasya. Now, a video of her and other devotees has surfaced on social media, showing a light moment. It shows her laughing out loud at the antics of yoga guru Baba Ramdev. (Also read: Coldplay’s Chris Martin reaches Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh with girlfriend Dakota Johnson ahead of shahi snan. Watch) Hema Malini couldn't help but laugh as Swami Ramdev flipped his long hair in diva style at the Mahakumbh.

The video shows multiple VIPs and other devotees taking dips in the holy river, including Hema. But when it is Ramdev's turn, someone unties his long locks and Ramdev does a hair flip. He ends up smacking those behind him in the face with his wet hair. Twice. Hema catches this and bursts out laughing. Watch:

Celebs at Mahakumbh

Apart from Hema Malini, several other celebrities, including Sunil Grover, Kabir Khan, Guru Randhawa, Avinash Tiwary, Mamta Kulkarni, and Anupam Kher, have also participated in the grand religious gathering.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Hema's Kumbh pilgrimage

Hema said about the Kumbh, “It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to take a 'snan' on this auspicious day.”

Hema Malini reached Maha Kumbh on Monday evening. "Renowned actress and Member of Parliament from Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Hema Malini, held a spiritual meeting with Junapeethadhishwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, also known as 'Pujya Prabhushri Ji' at the Prabhu Premi Sangh Kumbh Camp in Prayagraj and received his blessings," the UP government said in a brief statement.

The government also shared a couple of pictures of Malini with the seer.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the Maha Kumbh on Monday with his family. He also met Avdheshanand Giriji Maharaj along with other seers.

On Monday, 1.55 crore people took holy bath at the Maha Kumbh while so far over 14.76 crore pilgrims have done so, according to the government.