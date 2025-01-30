Maha Kumbh 2025 Live: CM Yogi orders judicial inquiry into stampede, announces ₹25 lakh compensation
Maha Kumbh 2025 Live: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a judicial probe into the stampede at Maha Kumbh on Wednesday. He also announced ₹25 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. At least 30 people have been killed, and 60 were injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh....Read More
Twenty-five bodies had been identified and the rest were yet to be identified, according to the police. Some of the deceased were from other states, including four from Karnataka, one from Assam and one from Gujarat.
The stampede took place when devotees started converging on the Sangam nose since 7.35pm on Tuesday, when the mahurat for Mauni Amavasya began. The crowd build-up at the Sangam nose turned into a sea of humanity by 2am on Wednesday.
Ambulances were rushed to ferry the injured and deceased to the Central Hospital at Mahakumbh Nagar. Those critically injured were referred to the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital.
Maha Kumbh 2025: Key points
- The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.
-Devotees from various states and around the world have been immersing themselves in the spiritual atmosphere of the holy confluence.
-On the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' over 57.1 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni waters on Wednesday, according to an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.
-The next Amrit Snan is scheduled for Basant Panchami on February 3.
Maha Kumbh 2025 Live: Who is in the judicial panel?
Maha Kumbh 2025 Live: Chief secretary, DGP to visit Prayagraj today
Maha Kumbh 2025 Live: Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar will visit Prayagraj today to assess and reinforce crowd management strategies for the upcoming bathing days.
