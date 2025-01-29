What triggered stampede at Mahakumbh, killing 30? UP Police explains

The stampede that killed 30 people and injured more than 60 at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, took place due to pressure of the crowd, the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday. Rescue personnel carry an injured devotee after a stampede broke out on Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, at Sangam in Prayagraj.(PTI)

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna said,"The incident took place between 1-2 am due to the pressure of crowd. The crowd broke barricades and jumped to the other side, crushing those waiting there. Over 90 injured were rushed to the hospital, out of whom 30 died."

“Barricades have been placed in the mela and akhara areas for lane management but they gave way under the pressure of the jostling throng,” he added.

“As the barricades broke, people fell on those sitting and waiting for taking the holy dip during the 'brahm muhurt' (early morning time considered auspicious to perform certain activities),” the senior police official added.

In its statement, the Uttar Pradesh government said that more than 50 ambulances rushed within two to three minutes by creating a green corridor to rescue people affected in the incident. "

More than 100 rounds were made by ambulances to save people's lives. Doctors also reached the spot within two to three minutes, while the NDRF, SDRF and police were present to assist them," PTI quoted the government statement.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said,"Within some time of the incident, a green corridor was created and injured were rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, these deaths have happened... On all these issues, questions will be raised. The injured who have been discharged have left with their family members. This was the main snan of Kumbh and due to immense pressure (large number of devotees) in Prayagraj, routes were choked."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces judicial probe

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced that a judicial commission will probe the incident.

“We are also announcing financial assistance of ₹25 lakh each to the families of the deceased who have lost their lives in the accident on behalf of the state government. The judicial commission will look into the entire matter and submit its report to the state government within a time limit. In this regard, the Chief Secretary and the DGP will themselves visit Prayagraj once and look into all those issues if required,” ANI quoted the UP CM as saying.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)