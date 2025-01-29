Mahakumbh stampede: Opposition parties express grief, blame ‘VIP movement’

Opposition parties hit out at the Centre over Wednesday’s stampede at Maha Kumbh, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge blaming “half-baked” arrangements and “paying more attention to self-promotion”. Family members of injured devotees after the stampede in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Kharge expressed grief over the incident in Prayagraj and said, “The news of a stampede on the banks of Teerthraj Sangam during Maha Kumbh in which several people lost their lives and many others got injured is extremely heart-breaking. Our deepest condolences to the families of devotees and we wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. There are still many important royal baths left, so the central and state should wake up now and improve the arrangement to ensure such unpleasant incidents do not happen in the future,” Kharge wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

At least 15 people were feared killed and over 70 injured in a stampede when devotees gathered to take a pre-dawn holy dip to mark the most auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya on a rare alignment of celestial bodies after 144 years (Triveni Yog), people familiar with the matter said.

The Congress chief suggested arrangements for accommodation, food, first-aid and movements should be expanded, including a curb on VIP movements. He also urged party workers to extend all possible help.

“Mismanagement and administration’s special focus on VIP movement instead of common devotees are responsible for this tragic incident,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav too expressed grief over the incident, and said, “The news of casualties of devotees in an accident caused by mismanagement of Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. The SP chief stressed the need for enhanced surveillance at the event, particularly through helicopters, to maintain order and security.

“The stampede in Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in the accident. May God give strength to their families to bear this immense sorrow,” Aam Aadmi Party national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.