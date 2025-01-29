Mahakumbh 2025 stampede: 30 killed, 60 others injured in Prayagraj, confirms UP Police | Latest updates

Mahakumbh stampede updates: At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede that broke out at the Mahakumbh Mela in the early hours of Wednesday, deputy inspector in general Vaibhav Krishna confirmed at a press conference in Prayagraj. The officer said 25 of the deceased have been identified. Kanchan Kopde reacts outside a hospital mortuary following a stampede that occurred before the second "Shahi Snan" (royal bath), at the "MahaKumbh Mela" in Prayagraj on January 29, 2025. (REUTERS)

Among those injured, 36 are undergoing treatment at the hospital and the rest have been sent with their families.

The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Mahakumbh broke out as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days.

Earlier Vaibhav Krishna said situations had brought in control, while Juna Akhara, along with two other Akharas, would be going for Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam of the Mahakumbh Mela.

“Juna Akhara and two other Akharas are going for the Amrit Snan. Everything is peaceful and the situation is under control...Since there were a lot of devotees, the Akharas proposed to us that they would delay their Amrit Snan,” the DIG told news agency ANI.

Mahakumbh stampede: What we know so far

What happened? The stampede took place when pilgrims tried to jump barricades erected for a procession of holy men, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in a televised statement.

Time of the stampede: “The incident took place between 1am and 2 am due to the pressure of the crowd. The crowds broke barricades and jumped to the other side, crushing those waiting there. Over 90 injured were rushed to the hospital, out of whom 30 died,” the DIG said at the press conference.

PM Narendra Modi acknowledges the loss of lives: The authorities took more than 16 hours to release casualty figures, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the loss of lives, calling the incident “extremely sad” and extending his condolences.

What eyewitness said: “Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled,” news agency PTI quoted pilgrim Sarojini as saying. “There was no chance for escape, there was pushing from all sides,” she said.

4 Belagavi devotees die: At least four devotees from Belagavi lost their lives in a stampede during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, confirmed Karnataka Police on Wednesday. Belagavi district commissioner Mohammad Roshan confirmed the deaths and informed the media over the phone. A special team, headed by a senior district officer and a police officer, has been formed to travel to Prayagraj to bring back the bodies, news agency ANI reported.