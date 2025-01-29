Mahakumbh 2025: Akharas take Mauni Amavasya Snan hours after stampede-like situation

A large crowd emerged at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday afternoon, hours after a stampede-like situation resulting in several injuries, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Saints, seers and several members of various Akharas across India gathered in small numbers at the famous Triveni Sangam to perform the sacred 'Amrit Snan' (holy dip). Mahakumbh mela: Saints, seers and several members of various Akharas across India gathered at the famous Triveni Sangam to perform the sacred 'Amrit Snan.'(HT)

Flower petals were showered on seers and saints with a helicopter as they headed towards the holy Triveni Sangam for the sacred 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

After stampede, Akharas take cautious approach

At least 15 people are feared to have died in the commotion, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. However, no official figure has been confirmed by the authorities.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri of the Panchayati Niranjani Akhara talked about the cautious approach taken by Akharas this year.

“Due to an unexpected event today, our (Akharas) shobha yatra could not be taken out. We are now coming to take a holy dip in small numbers,” Digambar Naga Baba said.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri also said his saints would vacate the ghats quickly after the snan.

“We are going for Amrit Snan and thousands of saints and Nagas are coming with me... We will vacate the ghats very quickly so that all the devotees who have come here can take a holy dip,” he told ANI.

The overcrowding occurred at the Triveni Sangam during the second Amrit Snan, when millions of devotees gathered to mark Mauni Amavasya, a significant day in the ongoing Kumbh Mela.

Local authorities clarified that while there was no stampede, the overwhelming number of people caused some devotees to be injured.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Kumbh Mela Rajesh Dwivedi said, "There was no stampede. It was just overcrowding due to which some devotees got injured. The situation is completely under control. No kind of rumours must be paid heed to. Amrit Snan will soon begin. All preparations for Amrit Snan have been made. Many ghats have been developed, and people can easily take a dip in them. I don't have numbers on casualties or injuries."

PM Modi and Amit Shah review situation

In response to the stampede situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah reached out to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to offer full support from the Centre.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed at the Triveni Sangam as police pave the way for Akharas and saints for their Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reassured the public, stating, "The situation is under control, but the crowd remains massive. Saints have humbly requested that devotees take their holy dip first, and once the crowd lessens, Akharas will proceed with their rituals. I urge everyone not to pay attention to any rumours."

As of 10 am on Wednesday, over 36 million devotees had taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Devotees are expected to continue participating in the Kumbh Mela, with significant days still ahead, including Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and Maha Shivaratri on February 26.