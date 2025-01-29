Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

63-year-old Assam businessman died in Maha Kumbh stampede: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 29, 2025 04:03 PM IST

Nitiranjan Paul, owner of Om Sweets in Assam, went to Prayagraj with his family last week to take a dip. The family had put up in Madhwapur area of Prayagraj

Silchar: A 63-year-old businessman from Assam’s Hailakandi district has died, in the Maha Kumbh stampede that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, said police.

A 63-year-old businessman from Assam’s Hailakandi district has died allegedly in the Maha Kumbh stampede (Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)
A 63-year-old businessman from Assam’s Hailakandi district has died allegedly in the Maha Kumbh stampede (Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)

The deceased’s body will be airlifted from Allahabad to Silchar, said Leena Doley, superintendent of police (SP) of Hailakandi.

Nitiranjan Paul, owner of Om Sweets in Assam, had travelled to Prayagraj with his family last week to take a dip. The family had stayed in the Madhwapur area of Prayagraj.

Also Read: At least 15 feared killed; 70 injured in stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela

Nitiranjan’s wife, Gayatri, told the police that the family had reached the ghat early due to a large number of devotees and around 2.30 am, the stampede broke out.

She said that the members screamed for help, but there was no police at the spot. After hours of searching, they found Nitiranjan and took him to a hospital where he died while receiving treatmen.

Doley said, “We have received confirmation from the Uttar Pradesh police about the death of Nitiranjan. The body may reach Silchar on Wednesday or Thursday, and it will be brought to Hailakandi by road from Silchar’s Kumbhirgram Airport.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On