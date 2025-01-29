63-year-old Assam businessman died in Maha Kumbh stampede: Police

Nitiranjan’s wife, Gayatri, told the police that the family had reached the ghat early due to a large number of devotees and around 2.30 am, the stampede broke out.
She said that the members screamed for help, but there was no police at the spot. After hours of searching, they found Nitiranjan and took him to a hospital where he died while receiving treatmen.
Doley said, “We have received confirmation from the Uttar Pradesh police about the death of Nitiranjan. The body may reach Silchar on Wednesday or Thursday, and it will be brought to Hailakandi by road from Silchar’s Kumbhirgram Airport.”