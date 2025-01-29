‘VIP culture main problem’: AAP on stampede at Mahakumbh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blamed “administrative mismanagement” for the stampede at the Mahakumbh early Wednesday. An ambulance arrives at Triveni Sangam after a stampede broke out due to overcrowding before the second 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj on Wednesday.(ANI)

At least 15 people are feared dead after a stampede erupted due to overcrowding at the Triveni Sangam-- the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, to participate in the ‘Amrit Snan’. The officials have not revealed the actual death figures.

“I saw a woman desperately trying to give oxygen from her mouth to her family member to save him. This is heartbreaking,” PTI quoted Singh as saying.

The AAP leader also said that Mahamandaleshwar Premanand Puri Ji had urged authorities to hand over the event's arrangements to the army, but his request was rejected.

"We never wanted to comment on this, but the reality is clear -- VIP culture is the main problem. Roads are being closed for VIP movement, causing chaos for the devotees," Singh said.

According to Singh, the administration only arrived at the scene at 1 am and started forcing people to take a holy dip (snan), which led to panic.

"This created a stampede-like situation. My heart goes out to those affected. I appeal to the Chief Minister to immediately stop all VIP movements at the Maha Kumbh," he added.

"The stampede at Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. I pray for the peace of the departed souls and strength for their families. I humbly appeal to all devotees to remain patient, follow administrative instructions, and take care of each other’s safety,” AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said in an X post.ise caution.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, draws millions of devotees.

PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath following the stampede, and called for immediate support measures.

Before addressing his poll rally in Delhi's Kartar Nagar, the prime minister said,"We had to lose some good souls in the tragic incident at Kumbh and some people have also got hurt. I convey my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and pray for the early recovery of those injured."

“I am in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government. Due to 'Mauni Amavasya', crores of devotees have reached there. For sometime, the process of bathing had been halted, but now for several hours, the yatris are taking a bath. I once again convey my condolences to the families,” PTI quoted Modi as saying.

(With PTI inputs)