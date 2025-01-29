'Amrit Snan' resumes, saints head to Triveni Sangam after stampede at Maha Kumbh: 10 points

The morning of the Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj, took a tragic turn when a stampede broke out due to overcrowding. The stampede occurred when crores of people gathered at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three rivers- Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, to participate in the second ‘shahi snan’, also known as ‘amrit snan’. The first ‘amrit snan’ was held on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14.

Scores of devotees are seen at the Sangam as they gather to take a holy dip on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya', during the Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Wednesday.(PTI)