Video shows crores at Triveni Sangam queuing for Maha Kumbh snan after stampede

Crores of people are seen gathered at the Triveni Sangam on the morning of Wednesday, January 29, to celebrate the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ after a stampede broke out at around 2.30 am due to uncontrollable crowd, shows a bird-eye view video of the Maha Kumbh mela at Prayagraj. A bird-eye view of the crowd at the Triveni Sangam in the aftermath of the stampede on Wednesday.(HT)

The video shows a sea of people gathered at the ghat, panning all across the Maha Kumbh mela venue, but a shallower crowd at the nose of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. As the video pans, crores of people are seen in a kaleidoscope of colors. The Triveni Sangam ghat is dotted with tents, flags, and makeshift pathways, all teeming with devotees.

The visuals are taken hours after a fatal stampede broke out at the Triveni Sangam as a crowd gathered to participate in the ‘amrit snan’ (holy dip) on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most sacred events of the Maha Kumbh festival. As many as 15 people died as a result of the stampede, people in knowledge of developments said on condition of anonymity.

Akharas call off ‘amrit snan’

Amid the chaos, several devotees returned without taking the holy dip. Several akharas, which were poised to participate in the big event and had made their way to the ghat for the snan, called it off in view of the devastating aftermath of the stampede and to avoid further unrest.

According to the spokesperson of the Juna Akhara Narain Giri, the akharas have postponed their ‘snan’ due to the stampede and excessive pressure of the crowd.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad said that the seers have called off their amrit snan, reported PTI. "You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'," he said.

A seer of the Panchayati Mahanirvani that the situation doesn't seem "suitable" for snan because of the huge crowd. "So the Akhara has stopped the 'Snan' for the Mahamandaleshwars..." he told news agency ANI.

‘Avoid Triveni Sangam nose’

In order to control the situation, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to devotees to not go towards the Sangam Nose and carry out their bathing rituals at other ghats near the Ganga.

The chief minister informed devotees that there are several bathing ghats which have been built for devotees to use to celebrate the Mauni Amavasya safely as authorities conduct rescue operations near the Sangam Nose.