Maha Kumbh stampede impact: No-vehicle zone, VVIP pass ban enforced by Yogi government
Yogi Adityanath has intrsucted officers to control crowd movement by setting up holding areas at border points and keeping return routes from Prayagraj open.
A day after a stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj left 30 dead and 60 injured, the Uttar Pradesh government rolled out five stricter safety measures, including a no-vehicle zone.
The incident took place on Wednesday as millions of pilgrims rushed to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, a key day of the Kumbh Mela.
Deputy inspector general of Maha Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna on Wednesday said the stampede was caused by pilgrims pushing against barricades while trying to reach the Sangam (confluence).
After the incident, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a late-night meeting with senior officials from various districts.
He instructed them to control crowd movement by setting up holding areas at border points and keeping return routes from Prayagraj open.
Here is a list of measures
- Ordering a judicial probe into the stampede, Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure smooth traffic flow in the Maha Kumbh Mela area, prevent unnecessary halts and avoid crowd buildup.
- To manage the crowd and traffic flow, police officers have directed to intensify patrolling in the area and keep key routes, including Ayodhya-Prayagraj, Kanpur-Prayagraj, Fatehpur-Prayagraj, Lucknow-Pratapgarh-Prayagraj, and Varanasi-Prayagraj clear. All return routes from Prayagraj must remain open and unobstructed.
- Vehicles from districts bordering Prayagraj are being stopped at the district borders, with a blanket ban on the entry of four-wheelers into the city until February 4.
- No special passes will be issued and vehicle entry into the are will be strictly prohibited, with no exceptions.
- The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has also instructed that street vendors operating on roads should be relocated to vacant areas, ensuring no disruption to traffic.
- Devotees should be allowed to move according to the situation on the ground. Adequate arrangements for food and drinking water must be provided at all holding areas within the Mela.
- Adityanath also said that the Amrit Snan will take place on Basant Panchami, February 3. He instructed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to assess the Mela arrangements on Thursday.