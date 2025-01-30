Maha Kumbh stampede impact: No-vehicle zone, VVIP pass ban enforced by Yogi government

A day after a stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj left 30 dead and 60 injured, the Uttar Pradesh government rolled out five stricter safety measures, including a no-vehicle zone. Devotees gather to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of Sangam on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj on January 29, 2025.(AFP)

The incident took place on Wednesday as millions of pilgrims rushed to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, a key day of the Kumbh Mela.

Deputy inspector general of Maha Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna on Wednesday said the stampede was caused by pilgrims pushing against barricades while trying to reach the Sangam (confluence).

After the incident, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a late-night meeting with senior officials from various districts.

He instructed them to control crowd movement by setting up holding areas at border points and keeping return routes from Prayagraj open.

Here is a list of measures