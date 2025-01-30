Maha Kumbh stampede: PIL in SC seeks action against UP govt, enlists safety measures

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, alleging “lapses, negligence, and utter failure of administration” on part of the Uttar Pradesh government over the stampede at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday that resulted in the deaths of at least 30 devotees and left over 60 others injured. Belongings of devotees seen lying at the Sangam following a stampede on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on January 29, 2025. (PTI Photo)

The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, sought directions from the top court to formulate policies and regulations to prevent such tragedies at large religious gatherings, and also called for all state governments to ensure the safety and security of devotees travelling to the event from their respective states by establishing a dedicated ‘devotee aid cell’ at the Kumbh.

Tiwari mentioned his petition before Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday morning, requesting for an expedited hearing. The CJI asked him to circulate a letter of urgency as per the laid down procedure, specifying the reasons why the petition ought to be heard immediately.

The PIL makes several key requests, including directives to all states to collaborate for the safe and secure pilgrimage of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh and setting up facilitation centres at the Kumbh to provide essential information on safety measures and guidelines for pilgrims from different states.

The petition underscores the need for a coordinated effort among state governments to prevent tragedies like stampedes and improve crowd management at one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. It has asked for a court order for the deployment of small medical teams, including doctors and nurses, from various states in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure adequate medical support during emergencies.

A pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday killed at least 30 people and injured another 60 in Prayagraj after surging crowds burst out of police barricades to rush towards a narrow strip of the riverbank, trampling bystanders.

Authorities said the tragedy occurred between 1am and 2am as millions of devotees jostled to find a toehold before taking a dip at the holy Sangam nose, smashing through cordons and putting the spotlight on the alleged administrative lacunae in preparing for the Mauni Amavasya, considered by many as the most auspicious moment of the six-week festival.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. A three-member panel, led by retired judge Harsh Kumar, will oversee the investigation, with former DGP VK Gupta and retired IAS officer DK Singh as its members. Additionally, the chief minister also announced that a separate police inquiry would be conducted into the incident.