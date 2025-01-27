Coldplay’s Chris Martin reaches Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh with girlfriend Dakota Johnson ahead of shahi snan. Watch

Chris at Maha Kumbh

After delivering an electrifying performance in Ahmedabad on January 26, Chris on Monday was photographed arriving at the Maha Kumbh mela 2025 with his girlfriend Dakota.

A video has surfaced on social media showing Chris and his partner arriving at the mela on Monday. The footage shared by ANI captures the couple sitting in a car, surrounded by a sea of enthusiastic onlookers. Chris appears to be in high spirits, engaging with the fans through lively facial expressions and gestures, clearly enjoying the energetic atmosphere. He even stuck his tongue out while posing for the camera at one point.

Mahakumbh Mela started on January 13, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and is set to conclude on February 26. Several devotees have flocked to the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—to take the holy dip, seeking spiritual cleansing and ‘Moksha’.

About Chris’ visit to India

Coldplay, led by their lead singer Chris Martin, performed five shows in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The first three gigs were in Mumbai, followed by back-to-back shows in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

On Sunday, the attendance, per the band's tweet, was 1.34 lakh. This marks the first occasion that a ticketed concert in India has seen crowds of over a lakh. Before this, the largest ticketed concerts in India were ones by singers Diljit Dosanjh and Justin Bieber, both of which saw 50,000 people in attendance. Yo Yo Honey Singh performed in Haldia in 2020 and claimed that the concert attracted a crowd of 2 lakh but the claim was never verified independently.

During their trip to India, the couple took time to explore the culture of the country. The couple's visit to the historic Shri Babulnath Temple in Mumbai was extensively documented on social media, with several videos and photos emerging online. Dakota also visited Siddhivinayak Temple with Sonali Bendre, and Gayatri Joshi.