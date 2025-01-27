'Move beyond…': Hindu body slams sky rocketing airfares amid Maha Kumbh 2025

The Vishva Hindu Parishad spokesperson, Vinod Bansal, criticized airlines for charging high fares for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The skyrocketing fares are causing inconvenience to devotees. Prayagraj: Rush of devotees during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, at the Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_27_2025_000145A)(PTI)

In a post on X, Bansal appealed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Directorate General of Civil Aviation to take swift action to resolve the issue.

300-600% of regular fares

The Parishad shared a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), where he wrote: “You have to move beyond press releases and tweets @DGCAIndia @RamMNK and take some concrete action by imposing ceilings on #airfares. #MahaKumbh2025 airfares are 300-600% of regular fares. See examples below, and 8 in 10 airline passengers have been profiteered upon at least once in the last 12 months.”

This tweet comes after the DGCA shared a post stating that, to meet the increased demand for air travel to Prayagraj, they had approved 81 additional flights in January to improve connectivity. The DGCA posted: “To meet increased demand for air travel to Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh, the DGCA has approved 81 additional flights in January, raising Prayagraj's connectivity to 132 flights from across India.

Over 46.64 lakh devotees took holy dip in Sangam

As the biggest religious festival in history unfolds, a large group of devotees took a sacred dip at Sangam Triveni Ghat in Prayagraj on Monday. Over 46.64 lakh devotees had taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam as of 8 a.m. on Monday during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, according to a release. The total number of devotees who took their holy dip at the Sangam as of Sunday stands at 13.21 crore, of which over 10 lakh are Kalpwasis, as reported by TOI.

The Maha Kumbh, which takes place every 12 years, draws many visitors to Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.