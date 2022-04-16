'Hema Malini commanded such respect, everyone addressed her with ji’, says Ranjeet

Ranjeet has shared a throwback picture of Hema Malini and said that everyone used to address her with respect, because she commanded such respect with her personality. Hema and Ranjeet have worked together in several films including The Burning Train, Satte Pe Satta, Dharmatama, Haath Ki Safai and Ramkali, among others. (Also read: Hema Malini watches in shock as Hunarbaaz contestant performs dangerous stunts)

The picture is a still from their 1974 film together, Amir Garib. Hema is wearing a stylish black dress with a white fur stole while Ranjeet is seen in a black and white attire as they pose together at a party scene. The frame from Amir Garib also had Prem Nath but Ranjeet seems to have cropped him out.

Sharing the picture, Ranjeet wrote Saturday afternoon, "Hema ji ko hamesha sab ji keh kar he address karte they. She always commanded that respect on the sets. Chahe koi chota ho ya bada (Everyone addressed Hema Malini with 'ji', whether younger or older than her)." Directed by Mohan Kumar, Amir Garib featured Dev Anand in the lead role and also starred Prem Nath and Tanuja.

Hema switched her career and has been actively involved in politics for a long time. After creating a niche for himself as a villain in Hindi films, Ranjeet essayed a positive role in the 2006 TV show Aisa Des Hai Mera. He has also featured in Punjabi films Man Jeete Jag Jeet and Rab Ne Banayian Jodiyan.

Ranjeet often shares pictures from the bygone era, posting behind-the-scenes pictures from various film sets and even film stills. However, he rarely shares any anecdotes about those.

On Friday, he shared a picture with Sunil Dutt, Rajkumar and Danny Denzongpa. "Had the great pleasure of working with these Great Actors, I was really very lucky, I can't forget those days." he captioned it.

