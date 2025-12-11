Hema Malini gives emotional speech at Dharmendra's prayer meet, calls him ‘jeevansaathi’: Humara pyaar sachcha tha

Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, organised a separate prayer meeting to honour Dharmendra on December 11. It was attended by several prominent political figures like Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju. At the prayer meet, Hema Malini gave an emotional speech to honour the life and legacy of her late husband and shared that he always stood by her and loved all his children. Hema Malini honored the legacy of Dharmendra with her speech.

What Hema said

Hema was seen standing on stage, while daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, stood on either sides. Hema said, “Jis shakhs ke saath maine kai filmon mein pyaar ka abhinay kiya, wahi mere jeevansaathi ban gaye. Humara pyaar sachcha tha, toh hum kisi bhi paristhiti ka saamna karne ki himmat thi. Hum dono ne shaadi ki. Woh mere liye ek bohot hi samarpeet jeevansaathi baney. Woh mere liye prernadayak ek mazboot stambh bankar har shan, har kadam pe mere saath khadey rahe (The person with whom I enacted love scenes in films became my life partner. Our love was true and we faced all dire situations with strength. We both got married. He became a devoted husband to me. He was a pillar of support and stood by me through each step in life).” The video of her speech has been posted on Instagram by a paparazzi page.

She added, “Mere har nirnay mein unki sammati rahi. Meri dono betiyan, Esha aur Ahana, inke liye ek vaatsalya ke bhare ek pita bane. Bohot pyaar diya, aur unko sahi samay par unki shaadi bhi karayi. Hamare paanch grandchildren, unke liye bohot pyaare nanu bankar… bohot pyaar karte the… Dharam ji unhe dekhkar itne khush ho jaate the. Humse kehte ki ye hamari ek sundar phoolwadi he jise pyaar aur sahaj kar rakhna (He always supported by decisions. My two daughters, Esha and Ahana, became his greatest strengths. He loved them immensely and got them married. Our five grandchildren loved him too and he would be so happy to meet them. He would tell to take care of this family).”

Dharmendra’s family

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, with whom he had four children. He married Hema in 1980, and they have two children. The veteran actor passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, just days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. He was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital earlier in November.