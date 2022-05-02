Hema Malini marks 42nd wedding anniversary with Dharmendra, mentions children and grandchildren in sweet post

Actor-politician Hema Malini has shared a sweet message on the occasion of her and actor Dharmendra's wedding anniversary on Monday. She shared a picture of them together on Twitter along with a short caption. On Sunday, Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital after being hospitalised for a severe muscle pull. Also Read: Dharmendra shares the lesson he has learnt after being discharged from hospital: 'Now I'll be very careful'

Sharing a photo with Dharmendra, Hema wrote, "Our wedding anniversary today. (heart emoticons) I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed."

She went on to thank their fans for enquiring about Dharmendra's health. She tweeted, "I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health. God has been kind."

Hema Malini, 73, and Dharmendra, 86, tied the knot in 1980. They have two daughters: Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Both have two kids each. Hema is Dharmendra's second wife, with Prakash Kaur being the first one.

Dharmendra was shooting for his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani when he suffered a backache due to muscle pull. He was admitted in a hospital for four days. Post his discharge from the hospital, he shared a video on Twitter to give and update about his health along with the lesson he learnt from the episode. He said in a message to his fans, “Don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So I had to go to the hospital for two-four days. It was difficult. Anyway I'm back with your good wishes, his blessings. So don't worry. Now I'll be very careful.”

