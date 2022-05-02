Dharmendra shares the lesson he has learnt after being discharged from hospital: 'Now I'll be very careful'

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week for a muscle pull and was discharged on Sunday. After returning home, the 86-year-old actor shared a video to talk about the lesson he had learnt after being discharged. He said that a person shouldn't overdo things and must know one's own limits. Also read: Dharmendra was hospitalised for routine check-up, has returned home 'completely fine'

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, don’t overdo things …know your limits, I did it and learned my lesson.” The actor was seen in a full-sleeve tee, muffler and a cap as he sat on a chair to give a message to his fans. He said in the video, "Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So I had to go to the hospital dor two-four days. It was difficult. Anyway I'm back with your good wishes, his blessings. So don't worry. Now I'll be very careful. Love you all," he said in the video.

His daughter Esha Deol commented on the video, “Love you.” Actor Ruhaanika Dhawan commented on the post, “Pls pls take care sir. Wishing you God speed recovery.” Singer Sukhmani Kaur Bedi wrote, Dharam uncle I love you like how much I love my Grandpa." Salman Khan's bodyguard Sheraa also wrote, “Sir you are a legend love you forever.” Many of his fans also wished him a speedy recovery.

On Sunday, a statement from the Breach Candy Hospital read, "Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged."

Dharmendra is currently working on Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It is set to release on February 10 next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON