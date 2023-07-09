Hema Malini recalls director asking her to remove saree pin during a scene

Veteran Hema Malini recently recalled the time when a director wanted her to remove the pin from her saree. When she told the director that it would make her saree fall off, the person replied that it was exactly what he wanted. She looked quite upset while sharing her experience. Also read: Hema Malini thanks everyone for wishes on wedding anniversary with Dharmendra Hema Malini says Raj Kapoor offered her Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Hema Malini

Hema is among the most popular actors of her time. She featured in several hit films including Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970), Raja Jani and Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Sholay (1975), Dream Girl and Kinara (1977), The Burning Train, Bandish and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980), Satte Pe Satta (1982), and Apne Apne (1987) to name a few. She is currently working as an MP in Mathura for BJP.

Hema Malini on being asked to remove saree pin

During an interview, Hema Malini told Lehren how a director willingly wanted her saree pallu to slide down and asked her to remove her saree pin. She said, “He wanted to shoot some kind of a scene. I always put a pin on my saree. I said, ‘Saree niche gir jayegi’ (the loose end will slide down). They said that’s what we want.” She further said that filmmakers of the new generation don't make efforts to make their actors look good. She said she doesn't want to work in a film again as filming has become more challenging now.

Raj Kapoor offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram

In the same interview, the senior actor also talked about Raj Kapoor approaching her Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She said he was aware that she wouldn't take such a film, however, he still offered her the same. "He said this is such a film, you will not do it but I am keen that you do it,” she added. Hema also mentioned that her mother, who was sitting beside her, during her conversation with Raj Kapoor also moved her head in dismissal.

Hema Malini is married to Dharmendra and has two daughters--Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema was last seen in Shimla Mirchi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. It was directed and jointly produced by Ramesh Sippy of Sholay.

