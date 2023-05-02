Hema Malini thanks everyone for wishes on wedding anniversary with Dharmendra, shares pics of the couple over the years

On Tuesday, Hema Malini took to Twitter to thank everyone for wishing her and husband Dharmendra on their wedding anniversary. The couple got married on May 2, 1980. The actor-politician also posted many photographs of the couple from over the years. She stated that their married life was a ' wonderful journey spanning 43years of togetherness'. Fans of the couple also added more wishes for the couple on her Twitter post. (Also read: Hema Malini on women's career after marriage, says she 'worked non-stop': People are following me) Hema Malini posted several photos of herself and Dharmendra on Twitter for their 43rd wedding anniversary.

In her first post, Hema wrote, "I personally thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It has been a wonderful journey spanning 43years of togetherness and with all your good wishes, will continue to be a smooth journey in tandem. Few photos over the years." She shared four photographs of herself and Dharmendra, including an older photo which seemed to be taken after their wedding in 1980.

She added more photographs on Twitter, including some more recent pics and wrote, "Here are a few more spanning our years together." Fans also sent their congratulations in the comments section of the posts. One fan stated, "God bless you both hemaji here's wishing good health and peace to both of you." Another remarked, "Wow 43 years. Congratulations. Feels like just saw you two running around trees." Yet another fan shared, "An amazing love story...May God bless you both and fill your life with happiness."

She also added new photos taken on Tuesday on their 43rd anniversary. Hema is dressed in a red saree while Dharmendra wore a pink T-shirt with a black cap.

Dharmendra and Hema have two daughters, actor Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. The couple also has five grandchildren. Esha and husband Bharat Takhtani are parents to two daughters Radhya and Miraya. Ahana is married to Vaibhav Vohra and has three children, son Darien and twin daughters, Astraia and Adea.

Hema, who is a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janta Party, was last seen in Ramesh Sippy's film Shimla Mirchi (2020). Meanwhile, 87-year-old Dharmendra is making a comeback of sorts to acting. He will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The actor will also be part of the untitled romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

