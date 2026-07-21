Hema Malini says daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol are still struggling with Dharmendra's death: 'They are deeply hurt'

Months after legendary actor Dharmendra was posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, his wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, has opened up about the family's grief. Recalling the emotional ceremony where she accepted the award on his behalf, Hema revealed that daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are still struggling to come to terms with their father's passing.

Hema Malini talks about family's grief after Dharmendra's death

Esha Deol is the elder daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

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Recalling the emotional moment when she accepted Dharmendra's award, Hema revealed that she could feel his presence and said, "I could see my daughter Ahana was crying like anything. Because he has given so much love to the family, and my daughters are mad about him. I have five grandchildren today, and each of them is so fond of him. I am really fortunate to have worked with him in so many films and then get him as my life partner also. It's a blessing; it's a God intervention. Today, when he is not there, I am going on a lonely track, remembering him always, why these things happened."

Dharmendra and Hema Malini with their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

She revealed that her daughters are still struggling to cope with Dharmendra's death and said, "I miss his beautiful smile, attractive face and his voice. Even today, I feel he is there, but he's not physically present. I feel very uncomfortable talking about it. He was very fond of family, of all of us staying together. He always kept saying, 'Stay together. Never be alone. Always be with the children.' I am happy, but at the same time I feel very sad when I see both my daughters deeply hurt and very, very upset that Papa is not around. That void can never be fulfilled."

About Dharmendra's death

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{{^usCountry}} In November last year, Indian cinema lost one of its most celebrated actors, Dharmendra. The actor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in the first week of November following a health scare, after which rumours of his death began circulating online. However, his family denied the rumours and later brought him home, where he was recovering. He eventually passed away on 24 November, 2025 at the age of 89. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In November last year, Indian cinema lost one of its most celebrated actors, Dharmendra. The actor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in the first week of November following a health scare, after which rumours of his death began circulating online. However, his family denied the rumours and later brought him home, where he was recovering. He eventually passed away on 24 November, 2025 at the age of 89. {{/usCountry}}

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His death sent shockwaves across the film industry, with several stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, paying tribute to the veteran actor.

Dharmendra is survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and his six children, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol. Soon after his death, Sunny Deol and Hema Malini held separate prayer meetings, leading to speculation about a rift within the family. However, Hema dismissed the rumours, saying they continue to share a close bond. Esha was also seen supporting Sunny's Border 2 and Bobby's Bandar by attending the special screenings of both films.