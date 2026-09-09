Hema Malini says she is very happy that Hanuman Ansh has become a huge box office success: ‘Hanuman ji ka kripa hai’

Hanuman Ansh has been garnering widespread praise from across the nation, with celebrities and political figures lauding the film’s message. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba and stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role. Now veteran actor Hema Malini has reacted to the film's unprecedented success.

What Hema Malini said about Hanuman Ansh

Hema Malini said that she is yet to watch Hanuman Ansh.

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Speaking to media in Mathura on Wednesday, Hema Malini said, "There is a temple of Hanuman Ji and Neem Karoli Baba here. I always visit here, and today I am very happy that a film has been made about them and it has become a superhit. Ye Hanuman Ji ka hi kripa hai (This is Hanuman Ji's blessing). The girl who made this film is an ordinary, simple girl. She doesn't even know how films are made. But because of her contribution, this film has turned out so well. Everyone is eager to watch it. I also want to watch it."

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. He is believed by his devotees to be an incarnation of Lord Hanuman. The film's synopsis positions “Baba as a saint who remains untouched by power, politics, ownership and praise, while his simple message becomes the spiritual centre of the story.”

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{{^usCountry}} Made on a modest budget, the film has exceeded expectations. Released only in India on August 4, the film collected only in lakhs per day after its release. However, a few days later, it saw a surge in collections and turned into a success story. Hanuman Ansh has now crossed the ₹150 crore mark in India. It will be released internationally on September 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Made on a modest budget, the film has exceeded expectations. Released only in India on August 4, the film collected only in lakhs per day after its release. However, a few days later, it saw a surge in collections and turned into a success story. Hanuman Ansh has now crossed the ₹150 crore mark in India. It will be released internationally on September 11. {{/usCountry}}

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Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan was very vocal in his support for the film. He took to Instagram to share that he watched the film with his mother. He had also encouraged his followers to watch the film. He said, "Please go to the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone. No one had told me to make this video, neither had anyone called me; I just wanted to do this. I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood, but this is something else. This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it’s something divine. You go and experience it." Preity Zinta, Aditya Dhar, Madhur Bhandarkar have also publicly praised the film.