Hema Malini wears a garland, sits next to Dharmendra on their wedding day. See throwback pic

Actor Hema Malini wore a garland and sat next to her husband, actor Dharmendra in a throwback picture from their wedding day. Cinephile's Instagram account Bollywood Nostalgia shared the old photo clicked on May 2, 1980. In the picture, the couple is seen sitting on the floor along with two priests while a woman stood near Hema. (Also Read | Hema Malini marks 42nd wedding anniversary with Dharmendra, mentions children and grandchildren in sweet post)

Hema wore a dark saree with a matching blouse as she smiled at someone behind the camera. Dharmendra opted for white ethnic wear as he sat beside Hema. The actor was looking at a lunch box near him. Several utensils and lunch boxes were kept on the floor as they sat down for their meal. While one of the priests was seen having food, the other was about to start his meal.

The caption of the post read, "Dharmendra & Hema, May 2, 1980." It also added an anecdote shared by Hema on Indian Idol 12 last year. "Usually my mother or my aunt used to accompany me on shoots but during the shoot of one of the songs, my father accompanied me. He was worried that I and Dharam ji shouldn’t spend some time alone as he knew we were friends. I remember this when we used to travel in a car, my father used to immediately sit next to me. But even Dharam ji was no less. He used to sit in the next seat," read the caption.

Hema and Dharmendra celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary on Monday. On Instagram, Hema shared their picture together. She captioned the post, "Our wedding anniversary today. I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed. #anniversary #happyanniversary."

Dharmendra and Hema have two daughters--Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra's first wife is Parkash Kaur. They share two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and two daughters--Vijeeta and Ajeeta.

Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also features Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

