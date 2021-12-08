Here’s everything you want to know about Vicky-Katrina’s luxurious wedding venue

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to get married in Rajasthan on December 9. And all eyes are not just set on the couple, but also the grand wedding venue, which has sparked a lot of interest.

While we wait for the couple to make their relationship official with the vows, we get you all the details of the lavish fort-resort Six Senses Fort in Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, the place where the stars will get married.

Fort view from the outside

The Royal Touch

Originally owned by a Rajasthani Royal family, the 14th-century Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara village has been transformed into a 48-suite resort. There are two palaces and two temples within the walled fort.

Ballroom at the fort

It perfectly captures the majestic beauty of the regal bygone era dating back 700 years, with everything in the resort infused with Rajasthani inspiration.

The central courtyard features a cascading water feature and lush indigenous planting

The walls of the fort are also bejewelled with Shekhawati art, which narrates a story of its own. In fact, local artisans have played a major role in the restoration process of the place, by utilizing methods handed down from generation to generation.

Grandeur of the fort leave everyone mesmerized in the evening

Surrounded by sprawling forest of Aravali range, the historic fort overlooks the lake and temple on one side, and village on another.

Fort Lawn

Every wall art is an important part of the culture

Live like Royalty

The 48 suites range from 753 square feet to 3,014 square feet, with several accommodations coming with panoramic views of the lake, the hilltop Chauth ka Barwara temple and the forest.

Outdoor shower in a delux suite

The suites draw on Rajasthani design from latticework to embroidered furnishings, reinterpreting the fort’s history with a touch of modern life.

View of Sanctuary Suite

The cheapest suit at this palace costs over ₹75,000 per night during weekdays.

Aravali View Suite

Raja Man Singh Suite, where Vicky is staying, is the most exclusive suite in the resort, and gets an edge with the views of the lake, temple, and Aravali range.

You need to shell out around ₹5 lakh per night to wake up to this view in Raja Man Singh Suite

It comes with a separate dining room, gourmet corner, two separate bedrooms, and generous bathroom and shower areas. There is also a private enclosed garden with a pool, dining pavilion and outdoor shower. The suite costs almost ₹5 lakh per night.

Rani Rajkumari Suite is infused with the charm of contemporary Rajasthani interiors

Meanwhile, Katrina is staying at Rani Rajkumari Suite, which comes with contemporary Rajasthani interiors. In the suite, the bathtub offers a view to the lake, and private garden view of the forest as well as privacy. It costs almost ₹4 lakh per night.

The spectacular view from the bathtub in Rani Rajkumari Suite

The cost of Rani Rajkumari Suite is around ₹4 lakh per night

Grand way of exploring regional delights

The resort not only offers a luxurious stay, but also hosts specially customized activities to suit the energies of the guests. From walking into the past through the heritage walks, experiencing the wild through a safari or stargazing under the night sky, there is a lot to do at the resort.

One can experience sunset by the Aravali hills with the sound of water from a secluded lake, and gentle breeze turning it into a perfect way to end the day. Or, get to know our local culture and traditions by peeling off the layers of our history with the heritage walk with an expert.

Heritage walk is a must in the itinerary

There’s something for people looking for adventure as well, and it is a safari in Ranthambore. Early morning or afternoon drives are arranged, with expert naturalists accompanying the guests.

Add a spiritual touch to the getaway by joining aarti at the temple every evening

Every evening, you can also experience puja at the famous temple located in the Zenana Mahal. The temple is dedicated to Radha and Krishna.

Go for a jungle safari in Ranthambore

Culinary delights

The guests at the Vicky-Kat wedding will be served the best of locally sourced and sustainable Rajasthani cuisine. The restaurants offer authentic Rajasthani food, with a sprinkle of some international influences. Mostly, they harvest ingredients from the resort’s organic gardens, or get them from farmers from the villages.

Good food adds to the whole experience

While The Cortile caters to a wide range of palates, from Mediterranean crudo to Pan-Asian fare, Roohani takes inspiration from the bygone soirées and banquets of the royal houses of Rajasthan.

The Viewing Gallery is a perfect place for a pre-dinner cocktail, and enjoy that perfect sunset. The Rajawat Room serves up creative cocktails, with Rani Bagh whisking up some innovative finger food served up poolside.

Don’t want to sit in a restaurant and eat? You can pick a spot in the resort and they can turn it into a special dining place for you.

A private setting for a romantic dinner

Sanctuary of well being

There are also royal treats available for pampering, and taking the first step towards personal healing.

Spa reception. The Six Senses Spa Fort Barwara offers an extensive menu of Ayurvedic treatments, meditation and personalized wellness programs

The resort has a 30,000 square foot spa and fitness centre, offering an extensive Ayurvedic “whole body” healing system, meditation, and personalized wellness programs.

The experts use a therapeutic blend of bio-actives to bring the chakra system into balance

You can also expect therapies with a signature range of blended indigenous essential oils, muds and clays, all lovingly blended for their therapeutic energy.

How to get to the resort?

It is almost a three-hour drive from Jaipur and a 30-minute drive from the Ranthambore National Park, and from Sawai Madhopur train station.

Map of the fort resort